Shaarjeel reiterates support to freedom of expression, welfare of journalist

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Saturday, stated that the Sindh government's policy is founded on the principles of protecting journalists, ensuring their welfare, and upholding freedom of expression.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon was speaking at a luncheon hosted in honor of the office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists here in Karachi by him, said a statement issued here.

The event was attended by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh government spokespersons Samata Afzal Syed, Ganhwar Khan Isran, Saadia Javed, Buland Khan Junejo, Aqraba Fatima, Sukhdev Asardas Himnani, Nader Nabil Gabol, Tahseen Abidi, and Mustafa Baloch. Senior leaders and office bearers of the Unions of Journalists from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh were also present at the event.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government has always prioritized support for the media industry by maintaining a media-friendly approach, promoting the growth of the media sector and ensuring the full implementation of the minimum wage law in media houses.

All hospitals in Sindh provide free treatment to Pakistani citizens, and even patients from countries such as Iran and Afghanistan come to Sindh for medical care, he stated, adding that if a journalist is attacked, he receives immediate treatment at the province’s top hospitals.

He stated that Pakistan delivered a historic defeat to India, and celebrating this victory is a matter of honour.

Highlighting some mega initiatives of the Sindh government he mentioned merit based recruitment on 93,000 vacancies in the Sindh education Department and ongoing world's largest housing project for constructing 2.1 million homes.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Local Bodies, Saeed Ghani, emphasizing the significance of an independent judiciary and a free press in a democratic society, he stressed that all the institutions must uphold their constitutional boundaries. He pointed out that some individuals operate under the guise of media while serving other agendas, which negatively impacts the credibility of institutions.

Special Assistant Raza Haroon emphasized that accuracy and responsibility are essential in news reporting as journalism is a pillar of democracy and must not be allowed to weaken.

President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always been a symbol of hope for the working class. He noted that the PPP created a labor-friendly environment, yet for the past 40 years, deliberate efforts and investments have been made to tarnish its image.

He lauded the free healthcare facilities in Sindh, calling them better than those in many welfare states around the world. He also recommended resuming the exchange of inter-provincial delegations to promote unity and understanding.

Secretary General PFUJ, Arshad Ansari, appreciated PPP for consistent support to journalists in all circumstances and also shared some observations of journalists from Lahore who had the opportunity to explore smaller towns in Sindh, including Thar.

At the ceremony, Mazhar Abbas stated that the PPP and the Sindh government have never exerted pressure on journalists regarding news coverage. He emphasized that the true strength of the PPP has always come from its workers, student bodies, and farmers’ unions.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the occasion, presented shields and gifts of Sindhi cultural items Ajrak and Topi to the distinguished guests.