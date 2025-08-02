A dignified and emotional ceremony was held on Saturday at a local marriage hall to bid farewell to DFO Wildlife Kohat Shabbir Ahmed, who has retired after decades of dedicated service in the wildlife department

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A dignified and emotional ceremony was held on Saturday at a local marriage hall to bid farewell to DFO Wildlife Kohat Shabbir Ahmed, who has retired after decades of dedicated service in the wildlife department.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers and officials from the Wildlife, Forests, and related departments. The special guest, Conservator Wildlife Southern Circle Muhammad Niaz, along with other dignitaries, paid rich tribute to Shabbir Ahmed's selfless work for the protection of wildlife and his passion for nature.

The speakers at the ceremony praised Shabbir Ahmed's professional competence, principledness, and role in public awareness, terming them a beacon of light for future generations.

They described his practical life as "the end of an era and the beginning of a legacy" and prayed for his good health, happiness, and peace in his future life. The participants also appreciated his decades-long services and commitment to wildlife conservation, which have left a lasting impact on the department.

The ceremony concluded with prayers and the presentation of a commemorative shield and gifts to Shabbir Ahmed, making the moment even more memorable.

APP/azq/378