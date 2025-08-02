Open Menu

Two Profiteers Arrested For Violating Price Control Act

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum arrested two profiteers for violating the Price Control Act here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum arrested two profiteers for violating the Price Control Act here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the district administration said that price control magistrate conducted

inspections of daily use commodities, including fruits, vegetables, chicken, bread and grocery items,

in various parts of the city, including Canal Road.

During the operation, he arrested two profiteers on a charge of violating of the price control act.

He also imposed a total fine of Rs 25,000 on shopkeepers found guilty of overcharging.

