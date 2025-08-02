Murad Shah celebrates 75 years of PFUJ’s struggle for press freedom, democracy

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, terming a strong and free press vital for a robust, sovereign and democratic Pakistan, on Saturday reiterated the commitment to practical measures for the well-being of journalists and financial independence of the media industry.

He was addressing the distinguished gathering at the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ) Platinum Jubilee celebration, honouring the organisation’s 75 years of unwavering commitment to press freedom.

The Sindh CM, in his speech, reaffirmed the historical significance of journalist unions in Pakistan, tracing their roots back to the establishment of the Sindh Union of Journalists in 1948 and underscoring the pivotal role they have played in advocating for the rights of journalists throughout the nation’s tumultuous political history.

Shah praised the contributions of the late former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who bravely stood against authoritarianism, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by journalists in the face of oppression. He also highlighted the struggles faced by media professionals in contemporary times urging for immediate reforms to protect journalists’ rights and enhance their working conditions.

“Today’s journalist faces a severe economic and professional crisis. Media organisations are under immense financial pressure, and many journalists go months without their salaries. When a journalist struggles to provide for their family, how can they raise their voice against injustice?” he noted.

Paying tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was a steadfast advocate for press freedom, Shah recalled her emphasis on a free press in a democratic society, initiatives to address journalists’ housing issues and leading protests for media rights.

The CM Sindh also highlighted the current efforts of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who continues to advocate for media rights and the welfare of journalists.

He reiterated the commitment to taking practical measures for the well-being of journalists and financial freedom of media houses. “If we want journalism to uphold democracy, we must prioritize the economic independence and professional dignity of journalists,” he stated and committed the Sindh government to collaborate with PFUJ and other media organisations to implement sustainable initiatives that ensure journalists’ welfare and strengthen the independence of media houses.

Murad Shah recalled the resilience shown by journalists during historic struggles against censorship in various regimes and expressed the commitment of the Pakistan Peoples Party to stand alongside journalists in their fight for freedom of expression.

He concluded his address by celebrating the legacy of PFUJ and expressing hope for a future where the pursuit of truth remains at the forefront of journalism in Pakistan. “As we honour PFUJ’s 75 years of exemplary struggle, it is time to reaffirm our responsibility towards a transparent and accountable media landscape. Our goal is to ensure that the search for truth becomes the central aim of journalism once again.”

The event served as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold democratic values and ensure that journalists can report the truth without fear.

The CM extended heartfelt congratulations to PFUJ leaders, workers, and the countless brave journalists who have upheld the banner of truth through their relentless struggle.