Chairman Senate Visits Family Of Late Tanveer Ul Hassan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 09:47 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday paid visit to the bereaved family of his late cousin and former federal minister Syed Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani and sympathized
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday paid visit to the bereaved family of his late cousin and former Federal minister Syed Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani and sympathized
with the grieving family.
The chairman Senate consoled the family members and promised all-out support to them in this
hour of grief and prayed for elevation of his late cousin's stature in the afterlife.
Meanwhile, a number of people, including notables of the city, politicians, social workers and
those from other sectors of life visited Gilani House and conveyed their heartfelt condolences
to the chairman Senate. They also offered 'Dua' for the departed soul.
Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, former MNA Mahar Irshad Siyal, PPP South Punjab Senior Vice
President Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan, Deputy Commissioner
Waseem Hamid Sindhu, noted transporter Malik Abid Thaheem, Zahoor Shamsi, Governor Punjab
coordinator Malik Riaz Hussain Samtia and other notables conveyed heartfelt condolences
to Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and other family members.
Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Makhdoom Abul Hassan Gilani, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Ali Haidar
Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, late Syed Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani's sons Makhdoomzada Syed Amir
Hussain Gilani and Imran Gilani were also present.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace8 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal8 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..8 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties8 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away8 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot9 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry9 hours ago