Chairman Senate Visits Family Of Late Tanveer Ul Hassan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 09:47 PM

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday paid visit to the bereaved family of his late cousin and former federal minister Syed Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani and sympathized

with the grieving family.

The chairman Senate consoled the family members and promised all-out support to them in this

hour of grief and prayed for elevation of his late cousin's stature in the afterlife.

Meanwhile, a number of people, including notables of the city, politicians, social workers and

those from other sectors of life visited Gilani House and conveyed their heartfelt condolences

to the chairman Senate. They also offered 'Dua' for the departed soul.

Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, former MNA Mahar Irshad Siyal, PPP South Punjab Senior Vice

President Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan, Deputy Commissioner

Waseem Hamid Sindhu, noted transporter Malik Abid Thaheem, Zahoor Shamsi, Governor Punjab

coordinator Malik Riaz Hussain Samtia and other notables conveyed heartfelt condolences

to Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and other family members.

Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Makhdoom Abul Hassan Gilani, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Ali Haidar

Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, late Syed Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani's sons Makhdoomzada Syed Amir

Hussain Gilani and Imran Gilani were also present.

