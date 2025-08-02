LUMHS chalks out 15-day celebratory programs

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, on Saturday started the 15-day celebrations for the upcoming independence day and Markaa-i-Haq

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, on Saturday started the 15-day celebrations for the upcoming independence day and Markaa-i-Haq.

The varsity's spokesman informed that the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan chaired a meeting at his office to finalize the arrangements.

He told that the university had been lit up with lights and decorated with banners and buntings expressing the national fervour.

According to the spokesman, a 5-day cricket tournament was also started on Saturday and the spectators while enjoying the match kept chanting national slogans.He apprised that the celebrations would feature seminars, debates, quiz competitions, cultural events, tableau and musical sessions.

He added that a special ceremony would also be organized to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan's armed forces, policemen and civilians.