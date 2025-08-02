Hyderabad police organize Makraa-e-Haq rally

The Hyderabad district police organized a rally in connection with the independence day celebrations and Markaa-e-Haq here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad district police organized a rally in connection with the independence day celebrations and Markaa-e-Haq here on Saturday.

The rally, led by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, started from the SSP office and it concluded outside Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants, who were overwhelmingly policemen besides local citizens, carried banners congratulating the nation for celebrating 78th independence day.

The banners also congratulated the nation on successful Maarka-e-Haq.