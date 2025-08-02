Foreign Policy Breakthroughs Reflect Govt’s Effective Diplomacy: Kayani
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said that reduction in US tariffs offers Pakistan a competitive edge over regional players.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that this pricing advantage will significantly uplift our export performance.
He said that boosting exports is the most crucial and timely requirement for sustainable economic growth.
The United States remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, accounting for a $6 billion export market, he added.
He further added that the U.S. has expressed willingness to enhance investments in key sectors including mines and minerals, IT, and energy.
The recent trade deals and investment pledges by the U.S. signal a strong economic partnership moving forward, Kayani noted.
On foreign policy achievements, he said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have yielded visible results.
“The Iranian President today’s visit, along with strong trade frameworks secured with the U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and Central Asian states, demonstrate the strength of our international relations,” he added.
He said such broad-based foreign policy successes are rare and reflect the government’s effective diplomacy and international outreach.
