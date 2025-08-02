Open Menu

Foreign Policy Breakthroughs Reflect Govt’s Effective Diplomacy: Kayani

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Foreign policy breakthroughs reflect Govt’s effective diplomacy: Kayani

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said that reduction in US tariffs offers Pakistan a competitive edge over regional players

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said that reduction in US tariffs offers Pakistan a competitive edge over regional players.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that this pricing advantage will significantly uplift our export performance.

He said that boosting exports is the most crucial and timely requirement for sustainable economic growth.

The United States remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, accounting for a $6 billion export market, he added.

He further added that the U.S. has expressed willingness to enhance investments in key sectors including mines and minerals, IT, and energy.

The recent trade deals and investment pledges by the U.S. signal a strong economic partnership moving forward, Kayani noted.

On foreign policy achievements, he said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have yielded visible results.

“The Iranian President today’s visit, along with strong trade frameworks secured with the U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and Central Asian states, demonstrate the strength of our international relations,” he added.

He said such broad-based foreign policy successes are rare and reflect the government’s effective diplomacy and international outreach.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

6 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

8 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan