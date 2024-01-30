ECP issues polling scheme for Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a polling scheme for the district

where 3,687 polling stations had been established to facilitate 5,297,899 voters

in Faisalabad for the general elections.

A spokesman for the election commission said on Tuesday that there were 514,641 registered

voters, including 277,868 males and 236,773 females in NA-95 (Faisalabad-I) where

the ECP established 323 polling stations, including 106 polling stations for men, 102 for women

and 115 combined.

Similarly, total 562891 voters, including 302459 males and 260422 females, were in NA-96 (Faisalabad-II)

where 345 polling stations were established to facilitate voters. Among these polling stations 126 polling stations were set up for men, 123 for women and 96 polling stations were combined.

In NA-97 (Faisalabad-III), total 491703 voters, including 272,265 males and 219438 females, would cast their votes and for this purpose, the ECP established 341 polling stations in this constituency, including 101 polling stations for men, 101 for women and 139 combined.

He said that total registered voters in NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV) were 579,457, including 312431 males and 267026 females. Therefore, 378 polling stations were established in this constituency, including 156 polling stations for men, 152 for women and 70 combined.

In NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), 491437 voters, including 265,019 males and 226,418 females, would exercise their vote power on February 08 and for this purpose, 392 polling stations were established in this constituency including 172 polling stations for men, 164 for women and 56 combined.

He said that there were 507,880 registered voters, including 274,365 males and 233,515 females,

in NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI) where 377 polling stations were set up, including 176 polling stations for men, 163 for women and 38 combined.

Likewise, 393 polling stations were established in NA-101 (Faisalabad-VII) including 201 polling stations for men, 182 for women and 10 combined. Total 535081 registered voters including 280093 males and 254988 females would cast their votes in this constituency.

In NA-102 (Faisalabad-VIII), total registered voters were 541,653, including 288,702 males and 252,951 females. The CEP established 377 polling stations in this constituency including 184 polling stations for men, 176 for women and 17 combined stations.

In NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX), total 544,638 registered voters, including 289,239 males and 255,399 females, would cast their votes during upcoming General Elections and the ECP set up 386 polling stations in this constituency including 191 polling stations for men, 189 for women and 6 combined stations.

Similarly, 375 polling stations were established in NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), including 197 polling stations for men, 170 for women and 8 combined stations. Total 528518 registered voters including 278,634 males and 249,884 females would exercise their vote power through these polling stations to elect their favorite candidate during the general elections 2024, he added.