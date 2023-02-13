UrduPoint.com

ECP: Membership Of Six More Parliamentarians Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ECP: Membership of six more parliamentarians restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of six more parliamentarians - permitting them to function as members of the National, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies on filing their mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission.

According to an ECP official, the parliamentarians, who were suspended over non-submission of their asset details, had now filed their statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

In total, the membership of two members of National Assembly, two each members of provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh have been restored following their submission of statements of assets and liabilities to the commission.

The membership of two MNAs including Sajid Hussain Turi, representing NA 46, Kurram-II; Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, representing NA 245, Karachi East-IV; member Sindh Assembly from PS-2 Jacobabad-II, Sohrab Khan Sarki; Shazia Umar, member of reserve seats for women, Sindh; Umar Khan Jamali, Balochistan Assembly member from PB 13, Jaffarabad-I and Mir Hammal, MPA from PB 51 Gwadar.

