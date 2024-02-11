ECP Restrains ROs From Issuing Final Notifications Of NA-15, NA-47, NA-48
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday restrained Returning Officers (ROs) from issuing final notifications of successful candidates for NA-15, NA-47, and NA-48.
A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, heard the cases.
Petitioners Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from NA-15 Mansehra, Shoib Shaheen from NA-47, and Syed Ali Bokhari from NA-48 Islamabad have requested the ECP to direct concerned ROs not to issue the consolidated results of these Constituencies until the outcome of the case.
Earlier unofficial results announced by the ECP showed that in NA-15, PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was defeated by an independent candidate Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan.
In NA-47 of the Federal capital, PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was declared successful, while the PTI-supported Shoaib Shaheen was the runner-up in the constituency.
In NA-48, an independent candidate Raja Khurram Shehzad was declared successful, while the PTI-supported Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari was the second.
