Open Menu

ECP Restrains ROs From Issuing Final Notifications Of NA-15, NA-47, NA-48

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ECP restrains ROs from issuing final notifications of NA-15, NA-47, NA-48

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday restrained Returning Officers (ROs) from issuing final notifications of successful candidates for NA-15, NA-47, and NA-48.

A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, heard the cases.

Petitioners Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from NA-15 Mansehra, Shoib Shaheen from NA-47, and Syed Ali Bokhari from NA-48 Islamabad have requested the ECP to direct concerned ROs not to issue the consolidated results of these Constituencies until the outcome of the case.

Earlier unofficial results announced by the ECP showed that in NA-15, PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was defeated by an independent candidate Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan.

In NA-47 of the Federal capital, PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was declared successful, while the PTI-supported Shoaib Shaheen was the runner-up in the constituency.

In NA-48, an independent candidate Raja Khurram Shehzad was declared successful, while the PTI-supported Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari was the second.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra Muhammad Ali Sunday From NA-15 NA-47 NA-48

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan