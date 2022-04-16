ECP sets up control room for NA-33 Hangu bye-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Central Control Room for NA-33 Hangu bye-election.

The chief election commissioner and the secretary Election Commission will oversee the entire polling process.

The chief election commissioner directed the district returning officer that the polling process should be made transparent and peaceful in all cases.

He added immediate action should be taken on any violation.

The special secretary will monitor from Provincial Election Commissioner control room Peshawar.

In case of complaint, the public can contact on telephone numbers 051 9210837, 051 9204403, 051 9210838, 51 9204402 and fax No 051 9204404.

The polling will start at 8 a.m and will continue till 5 p.m without any break on April 17.