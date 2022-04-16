UrduPoint.com

ECP Sets Up Control Room For NA-33 Hangu Bye-polls

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ECP sets up control room for NA-33 Hangu bye-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Central Control Room for NA-33 Hangu bye-election.

The chief election commissioner and the secretary Election Commission will oversee the entire polling process.

The chief election commissioner directed the district returning officer that the polling process should be made transparent and peaceful in all cases.

He added immediate action should be taken on any violation.

The special secretary will monitor from Provincial Election Commissioner control room Peshawar.

In case of complaint, the public can contact on telephone numbers 051 9210837, 051 9204403, 051 9210838, 51 9204402 and fax No 051 9204404.

The polling will start at 8 a.m and will continue till 5 p.m without any break on April 17.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Peshawar Election Commission Of Pakistan Hangu April All From NA-33 P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

10 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.