Education ministry, PTV launches Teleschool to facilitate students at their doorstep

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that the education ministry through Pakistan Television has launched an initiative "Teleschool" providing an opportunity to school going students to get education at their door step

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that the education ministry through Pakistan Television has launched an initiative "Teleschool" providing an opportunity to school going students to get education at their door step.

In a Tweet, Shafqat said that during this time when schools were closed due to epidemic Coronavirus, we aimed to have 10 hours of course based classes for children everyday. Shafqat hoped that PTV will play an important role in that regard.

It is worth mentioning here that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Pakistan Television Network (PTV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for starting of a project "Teleschool" to facilitate the students at their homes due to epidemic COVID-19.

The MoU was signed by the Joint Secretary Education Umair Javaid from the Education Ministry while Managing Director Amir Manzoor from PTV in a ceremony held here at the ministry.

The ceremony was attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, General Manager PTV Farhat Anwar and other concerned officials.

Under the MoU, Ministry of Federal Education will broadcast a programme with the title Teleschool on Pakistan Television during the summer vacations to facilitate the students from class one to twelve at their door step, the sources added.

MD PTV Amir Manzoor on the occasion said that the being a state channel, PTV was already providing education to the masses within its resources.