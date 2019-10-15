Efforts on to control prices of essential items: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Tuesday that all efforts were being made to control prices of essential items across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Tuesday that all efforts were being made to control prices of essential items across the division.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the measures taken to control prices of essential items here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Mahboob Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.

He directed the price control magistrates to play their role actively and check the prices of all essential items and send the violators behind bars besides registration of cases against them.

The commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had expressed concern over artificial price hike and overcharging from consumers.

He said that overcharging was not acceptable hence price control magistrates should launch crackdown in markets and bazaars against profiteers by realizing their responsibilities.

The commissioner said the objective behind raids of price control magistrates should be to control artificial inflation and profiteering on permanent basis in the markets.

He also directed them to keep an eye on quality and supply of edible items.

He said that besides price list, toll free number 0800-02345 should also be displayed at prominent places outside merchant stores.He said that performance of price control magistrates would be monitored on daily basis.