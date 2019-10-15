UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts On To Control Prices Of Essential Items: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Efforts on to control prices of essential items: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Tuesday that all efforts were being made to control prices of essential items across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Tuesday that all efforts were being made to control prices of essential items across the division.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the measures taken to control prices of essential items here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Mahboob Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.

He directed the price control magistrates to play their role actively and check the prices of all essential items and send the violators behind bars besides registration of cases against them.

The commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had expressed concern over artificial price hike and overcharging from consumers.

He said that overcharging was not acceptable hence price control magistrates should launch crackdown in markets and bazaars against profiteers by realizing their responsibilities.

The commissioner said the objective behind raids of price control magistrates should be to control artificial inflation and profiteering on permanent basis in the markets.

He also directed them to keep an eye on quality and supply of edible items.

He said that besides price list, toll free number 0800-02345 should also be displayed at prominent places outside merchant stores.He said that performance of price control magistrates would be monitored on daily basis.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price Market All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Poet Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary on Oct ..

11 minutes ago

German investor confidence steadies in October

11 minutes ago

Turkish soldier killed in shelling from Syria's Ma ..

11 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma files last-minute appeal at corrup ..

11 minutes ago

Bulgaria PM urges football chief to resign after E ..

11 minutes ago

Milkman among 2 killed in road mishaps in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.