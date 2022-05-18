UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Release Pakistanis Imprisoned In Middle East: Federal Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Efforts underway to release Pakistanis imprisoned in Middle East: Federal Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that Pakistan government is working for the release of Pakistani prisoners in different countries of the middle East.

Talking to APP, Sajid Turi said that the release of prisoners who are confined in different jails of Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Middle East would be started soon.

Turi said deceit on part of unregistered tour operators and travel agents is the main reason that leads to imprisonment of innocent people.

He said these illegal tour operators often send innocent people to the Middle East countries without completing legal procedures.

He warned that agents and tour operators who were involved in human trafficking would be dealt indiscriminately.

