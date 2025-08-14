USKT Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM
The University of Sialkot (USKT) proudly celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with great zeal and patriotism
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) proudly celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with great zeal and patriotism.
The event was attended by the Chief Guest Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA, PP-123, Sialkot-III, along with Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor. The Deans, Directors, Head of Departments, Faculty Members, and Students also participated.
The ceremony began with the flag hoisting by Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, symbolizing pride and unity. In his address to students, he emphasized the importance of celebrating Independence Day with passion to inspire future generations and strengthen national pride.
The event continued with patriotic songs performed by students and inspiring speeches, and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony. To promote greenery and environmental awareness, plants were distributed among the participants.
The Vice Chancellor expressed heartfelt sentiments, stating, "Pakistan was achieved after countless sacrifices; our armed forces have given immense sacrifices for its defense, and we must always value and protect this precious homeland."
On behalf of the Chairman board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, the Vice Chancellor thanked all participants and the USKT societies for their dedicated efforts in organizing this memorable event.
Recent Stories
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi
Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office
Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: ..
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 3
GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Y ..
Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership on “79th Independence Day”
Noor-ul-Amin Mengal awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz
Colorful opening of 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 kicks off in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal6 minutes ago
-
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi6 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: Minister Qaiser Shei ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Auqaf Secy ina ..2 minutes ago
-
Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership on “79th Independence Day”2 minutes ago
-
Noor-ul-Amin Mengal awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz2 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor3 minutes ago
-
President confers civil, military awards to recognize contributions during Marka-e-Haq12 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal and fervour in Kalat2 hours ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at Police Lines Headquarters2 hours ago