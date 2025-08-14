Open Menu

USKT Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM

The University of Sialkot (USKT) proudly celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with great zeal and patriotism

The event was attended by the Chief Guest Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA, PP-123, Sialkot-III, along with Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor. The Deans, Directors, Head of Departments, Faculty Members, and Students also participated.

The ceremony began with the flag hoisting by Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, symbolizing pride and unity. In his address to students, he emphasized the importance of celebrating Independence Day with passion to inspire future generations and strengthen national pride.

The event continued with patriotic songs performed by students and inspiring speeches, and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony. To promote greenery and environmental awareness, plants were distributed among the participants.

The Vice Chancellor expressed heartfelt sentiments, stating, "Pakistan was achieved after countless sacrifices; our armed forces have given immense sacrifices for its defense, and we must always value and protect this precious homeland."

On behalf of the Chairman board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, the Vice Chancellor thanked all participants and the USKT societies for their dedicated efforts in organizing this memorable event.

