Colorful Opening Of 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 Kicks Off In Quetta
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 officially kicked off in Quetta with a grand and colorful opening ceremony, organized by the Balochistan Sports Board. The event marked the beginning of one of the province’s largest sporting festivals, with thousands of athletes, officials, and sports enthusiasts in attendance.
The multi-sport event features competitions in over 30 disciplines, including athletics, football, cricket, boxing, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo, and shooting ball, among others. The Games aim to promote sporting talent from across Balochistan and provide a professional platform for youth engagement.
The opening ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Advisor to Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch, Minister for Transport Liaqat Lehri, and Minister for Minority Affairs, along with senior officials. Also present were Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Durra Baloch, Director General Sports Dr.
Yasir Khan Bazai, Director of Activities Asif Lango, and all district sports officers.
The ceremony featured dazzling fireworks and a lively musical night, adding a festive atmosphere and delighting the audience.
Speaking at the event, Meena Majeed Baloch expressed her appreciation for the scale and organization of the Games, stating, “It is encouraging to see such a large-scale sports event being held in Balochistan for the first time. The Sports board has done an excellent job in making comprehensive arrangements within a short time. The entire team deserves praise.”
Secretary Sports Durra Baloch and DG Sports Dr. Yasir Bazai reaffirmed their commitment to providing athletes with the necessary facilities and to further promoting sports culture across the province.
The Games have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public, reflecting growing enthusiasm for sports in Balochistan and the desire to see local talent thrive on national and international stages.
