Noor-ul-Amin Mengal Awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

In recognition of his exemplary service to the nation, former Punjab Home Secretary Captain (retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has been conferred the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In recognition of his exemplary service to the nation, former Punjab Home Secretary Captain (retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has been conferred the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The civil award was presented to Capt. (retd) Mengal during a grand ceremony held in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations. The award acknowledges his pivotal role during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, where he ensured seamless coordination between provincial institutions and the Pakistan Armed Forces.

As secretary Home, Mengal oversaw the management of civil defense operations and led the efforts to counter hostile propaganda with timely and strategic communication.

His leadership was instrumental in ensuring uninterrupted supply of resources to the field during conflict scenarios.

Furthermore, he initiated historic reforms in the Civil Defense Department, significantly enhancing its operational readiness. His ability to devise and implement effective emergency strategies earned him national acclaim.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal is currently serving as Secretary Housing Punjab. His award stands as a testament to his dedication to both public welfare and national security.

