Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) observed with religious reverence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations like other parts of the Muslim world here on Frdiay were held with religious fervor and reverence amid tight security.

The dawn of 12th Rabiul Awwal started with special prayers in mosques of the city to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH).

Pakistan Army also presented a 21-gun salute to show respect for Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the capital city.

A number of programmes, events and processions were organized on this auspicious day. Religious scholars (Ulema) delivered their speeches and highlighted various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The people decorated their houses and streets with lights and green flags to show their love and respect for the Prophet (PBUH).

Public and private buildings were also decorated with lights in the city.

The religious parties set up camps on different roads to shed light on the teachings of islam and Sunnah by playing 'Naats Sharif'.

The main procession of 12th Rabiul Awwal, later, commenced from Memon Masjid near Tower area of the city, which was participated by a big number of people.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also participated and led the main procession.

Talking to media persons, the chief minister said that billions of Muslims all over the world had been offended by the French Magazine by publishing caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which were condemnable and tantamount to damage interfaith harmony.

He said that a similar attempt was made earlier which had also ignited resentment among the Muslims.

Murad said, 'Freedom of expression does not mean to ridicule others' faiths".

He further said, "Freedom of expression needs a responsible and respectable attitude in write-ups, statements, speeches and sketches." "Our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had strictly warned Muslims not to hurt others with their actions, words and deeds," he said adding that we as a Muslim respected other religions, their people, their rituals and believe in co-existence.

He said that under the pretext of freedom of speech nobody had right to hurt others.

Later, the main procession passing through different routes culminated at Nishtr Park.