Eid Namaz To Be Offered At Over 1,000 Congregations In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:07 PM

The Namaz of Eid ul Fitr will be offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad including at 115 big and small Eidgahs amid more than a dozen very large congregations on April 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Namaz of Eid ul Fitr will be offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad including at 115 big and small Eidgahs amid more than a dozen very large congregations on April 10.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that about 2,300 personnel would be deployed for security at Eidgahs, grounds, mosques and imambargarh.

As per the security plan, the cars, motorbikes and all other vehicles, even the pushcarts, would be parked at least 40 yards away from the places of Eid congregations, he added.

He said police would search all the places of congregations early in the morning before the start of the Eid Namaz.

He told that SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed the DSPs and SHOs to personally carry out patrolling in their respective jurisdictions during the namaz time.

The spokesman informed that the police camps would also be established at the recreational facilities like Rani Bagh and Askari park which draw thousands of visitors during the Eid holidays.

