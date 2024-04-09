Eid Namaz To Be Offered At Over 1,000 Congregations In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:07 PM
The Namaz of Eid ul Fitr will be offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad including at 115 big and small Eidgahs amid more than a dozen very large congregations on April 10
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Namaz of Eid ul Fitr will be offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad including at 115 big and small Eidgahs amid more than a dozen very large congregations on April 10.
The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that about 2,300 personnel would be deployed for security at Eidgahs, grounds, mosques and imambargarh.
As per the security plan, the cars, motorbikes and all other vehicles, even the pushcarts, would be parked at least 40 yards away from the places of Eid congregations, he added.
He said police would search all the places of congregations early in the morning before the start of the Eid Namaz.
He told that SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed the DSPs and SHOs to personally carry out patrolling in their respective jurisdictions during the namaz time.
The spokesman informed that the police camps would also be established at the recreational facilities like Rani Bagh and Askari park which draw thousands of visitors during the Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid9 minutes ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day9 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr9 minutes ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day9 minutes ago
-
Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents9 minutes ago
-
NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply across country on Eid holidays9 minutes ago
-
Shawwal moon sighted, Eid on Wednesday9 minutes ago
-
SPP Larkana provides Eid gifts among 187 Police martyred families9 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services9 minutes ago
-
RTA recovers Rs 450,000 in excess fares, slaps Rs125,000 fine on transporters9 minutes ago