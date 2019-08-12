Eid observed with religious fervor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) ::Eid-al-Azha was observed with religious fervor and zeal here Monday, with citizens offered animals' sacrifices to follow Sunnah e Ibrahemi after offering Eid prayer.

Over 900 Eid congregations were arranged in different parts of the district.

The biggest of them were held at Hazrat Bahuddin Zakriya, Shah Rukn Alam shrines, Jamia Masjid Shahi Eidgah, Khair-ul-Madaris, Darul Hadees Muhammadia, Haidria mosque Gulghast and Jamia Anwar-ul-Aloom.

Ulema highlighted real spirit of the sacrifice. Fool proof security arrangements were made by law enforcement agencies including good number of volunteers.