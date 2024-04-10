Eid prayers offered in tight security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eidul Fitr prayers were offered in tight security here on Wednesday.

The main gathering was held at Central Mosque of the District Hamid Shah Masjid at Noiri gate

where a large number of people offered Eid prayers.

Eid gatherings were held at 300 places others as police had made the best arrangements.

As many as 1,600 policemen, including officers, were deployed on security.