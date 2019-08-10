UrduPoint.com
Eidi Disbursed Among Lahore Development Authority Urban Wing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:34 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday distributed Eid allowence among the employees of Urban Ddevelopment Wing (UDW) from Grade-1 to 16 employees on the direction of Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday distributed Eid allowence among the employees of Urban Ddevelopment Wing (UDW) from Grade-1 to 16 employees on the direction of Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam.

A sum of Rs.9,000 to each employee of the UDW were disbursed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The said eidi was paid to the employees along with monthly salary.

