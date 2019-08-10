Eidi disbursed among Lahore Development Authority Urban Wing

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday distributed Eid allowence among the employees of Urban Ddevelopment Wing (UDW) from Grade-1 to 16 employees on the direction of Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam.

A sum of Rs.9,000 to each employee of the UDW were disbursed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The said eidi was paid to the employees along with monthly salary.