Eidi Disbursed Among Lahore Development Authority Urban Wing
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:34 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday distributed Eid allowence among the employees of Urban Ddevelopment Wing (UDW) from Grade-1 to 16 employees on the direction of Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam
A sum of Rs.9,000 to each employee of the UDW were disbursed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The said eidi was paid to the employees along with monthly salary.