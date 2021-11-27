UrduPoint.com

Eight Held On Violation Of Ban Of Kite Flying

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight kite sellers and kite-flyers, during crackdown and recovered 130 kites 26 strings from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Morgah police during action, five kite sellers identified and Zain, Muneeb, Jahanzeb, Ishtiaq and Zulqarnain besides recovering 30 kites and 12 strings from their possession while same police in another operation arrested the accused Farhan Ali, a kite seller and recovered 100 kites and 04 strings from his possession.

Similarly, Ganjmandi police arrested Hamza and Tanveer and recovered 10 strings from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in violating ban on kite flying.

