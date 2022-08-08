UrduPoint.com

Elaborate Rescue Arrangements Afoot For Ashura In Dera

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The district rescue emergency 1122 service has made comprehensive arrangements to provide prompt services and effectively deal with emergency situations on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to the rescue 1122 spokesperson special motorbike medical and fire fighting teams have been deployed at various places in the district to provide prompt medical aid to people.

He said the motorbike ambulance service had further enhanced the operational capacity of the emergency services and these teams equipped with medical kits and fire extinguishing gadgets had proved to be very effective, especially in congested areas.

The Rescue 1122 control room, communication, and operational vehicles have been engaged in the provision of prompt services.

All types of holidays of the rescue staff have been cancelled and they have been dedicated to performing their duties in line with the rescue plan devised for Muharram 2022.

Moreover, the spokesperson said that all concerned departments including Rescue 1122 headquarters and district administration had already been informed about Muharram's plan to make proper arrangements on their part in this regard.

District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah is keenly supervising all the rescue activities in the district and visiting various places to ensure the implementation of the rescue plan.

He has also urged to fully cooperate with Rescue 1122, police and all the government staff during Muharram to ensure peace.

