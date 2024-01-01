Election Tribunal starts accepting appeals against rejection of nomination papers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Election Tribunal has started accepting appeals against the rejection of nomination papers for the National and Provincial Assembly’s seats.

According to the spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, eight candidates of PTI had filed appeals against the rejection with the Election Tribunal.

PTI candidate Mujahid Khan from NA-21 Mardan, Zahir Shah Toru PK 57, Abdul Salam Afridi PK 58, Iftikhar Mashwani PK 60, Ameer Farzand Khan PK 56, Aftab Alam NA 35 Kohat, Yousuf Khan NA-31 Hangu and Abu Tarab from Hangu had filed their appeals through Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah and Shah Faisal Atma khel Advocate.