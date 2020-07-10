Eleven More Die From COVID-19 In KP
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :About 11 more people have been died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,074.
According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 369 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 29,775, a private news channel reported.
However, 20,271 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 768 new during the past 24 hours.