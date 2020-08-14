UrduPoint.com
Embassy Of Pakistan In Bangkok Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok and a Flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at the embassy in morning.

A large number of Pakistani diaspora, Thai Pakistanis and Thai nationals including women and children participated in the event with great enthusiasm, chanting slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'. Messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan was a blessing of the Almighty and we must be thankful to our forefathers and leaders particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for their vision and struggle for Pakistan.

It is because of Pakistan that we as a nation have respect and recognition in the world. Pakistan has developed and progressed from strength to strength and is a leading and influential country in the region and in the global stage. With unity and commitment we can achieve much more.

The ambassador said that while we were celebrating our Independence Day, our brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were facing atrocities and human rights violations. Pakistani nation stood resolutely with the Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for self-determination and freedom.

The ambassador also briefed the Pakistani diaspora on the Political Map of Pakistan and invited them to join the virtual "Run for Kashmir" in support of the Kashmiris.

