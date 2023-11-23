Open Menu

Enmity Claims Life In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

A youth was shot dead while two others sustained injuries in a rival clash between two groups here on Thursday

According to police, Sajjad s/o Faryad and Muhammad Arshad s/o Sharif, residents of Chak 50-GB, tehsil Samundri had enmity.

On the day of incident, both groups quarreled over installation of a private sugarcane weighing scale near the village. Arshad along with accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on rivals. Consequently, one Sajjad was killed on the spot while Shahbaz and Arif sustained bullet injuries.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police shifted the body to mortuary and collected forensic evidence.

