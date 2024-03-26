- Home
Envoy Urges Social Media Influencers To Promote Ideal Conduct Among Pakistanis In UAE
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi urged the social media influencers to play their effective role in educating Pakistani community members living in UAE to demonstrate an ideal conduct
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi urged the social media influencers to play their effective role in educating Pakistani community members living in UAE to demonstrate an ideal conduct.
The ambassador, addressing a gathering of Pakistani community members and social media influencers at an Iftar reception at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, said the positive conduct should be fostered while
giving due respect to UAE laws, rules, norms and traditions and its policies, said a press release received on Tuesday.
Appreciating the Dubai government’s social media platforms titled "Emirates Love Pakistan", the ambassador said that social media played a significant role in today’s world by facilitating communication, information sharing and networking.
He said that around 1.8 million Pakistanis residing and working in the UAE were a source of livelihood for as many families.
He urged Pakistani community members to work collectively for positively representing Pakistan.
“Together we need to create a positive image of Pakistan while living in a multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society here in UAE”, the ambassador remarked.
Ambassador Tirmizi said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed historical relationship spanning over a period of more than five decades and stressed the need to strive for further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
Consul General Hussain Muhammad and other officials of the consulate also attended the interactive session.
