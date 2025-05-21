EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influencers

Additional Secretary Health, Coordinator of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafiullah Khan has said that since digital media plays a key role in creating awareness and changing perceptions of the people, we are focusing on engaging digital media influencers across the province to create awareness among the people about the significance of polio vaccination and essential immunization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Additional Secretary Health, Coordinator of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafiullah Khan has said that since digital media plays a key role in creating awareness and changing perceptions of the people, we are focusing on engaging digital media influencers across the province to create awareness among the people about the significance of polio vaccination and essential immunization.

Referring to the role of social media in polio eradication, Shafiullah Khan said that it can contribute effectively towards the national cause of polio eradication by raising awareness through sharing information, facts, and updates about polio, its symptoms as well as highlighting the importance of vaccination.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a one-day orientation session organized by EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Information and Public Relations for key digital media influencers of the province here on Wednesday.

The session was also attended by Deputy Coordinator EOC Muhammad Zeshan Khan, officials EOC and Information Department, representatives of UNICEF and WHO and other relevant officials.

Shedding light on the critical role of social media influencers in addressing myths and misconceptions about polio vaccination, the EOC coordinator said that they can counter such misinformation and negative propaganda by addressing and debunking myths and misconceptions about polio vaccines through the trusted voices of renowned religious scholars and medical professionals as well as by engaging influencers, opinion leaders and content creators to amplify messages.

The session was mainly aimed at sharing the major operational and communication challenges in polio eradication before the digital media influencers and to seek their support in addressing those challenges through the power of developing effective and engaging content which may prove helpful in changing the mindset.

Shadab Younas, Communication Officer UNICEF, shed light on the major communication challenges in polio eradication including the existing myths and misconceptions about vaccines, misinformation and negative propaganda about polio vaccination at the community level.

In his technical presentation on polio eradication, Dr. Nabeel Liaqat, Provincial Disease Surveillance Officer WHO, focused on the origin of polio virus, its epidemiology, different types of polio virus and vaccines as well as the significance of polio eradication through regular polio vaccination. He sought digital media influencers’ support in building community trust and changing the perception of the people towards vaccine acceptability so that this virus may be wiped out from the last endemic zone.

Giving a detailed technical presentation on leveraging digital platforms to create effective and engaging content in the context of polio eradication, Bilal Afridi, Digital Media Specialist Department of Information, focused on exploring key digital tools and content types, the strategies to get access to the target audience as well as utilizing different digital formats to change public perception in favour of polio vaccination.

Hira Khalil, Digital Communication Coordinator of polio program, guided the participants on how to create effective, engaging and impactful content by using local language and in line with local culture and mindsets.

The session concluded with distribution of shields and certificates among the participants. Deputy Coordinator EOC Muhammad Zeeshan Khan distributed certificates and shields among the participants.

APP/vak