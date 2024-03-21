EPA Launches Plantation Drive In District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:51 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a plantation drive in the district.
In this regard, Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas, along with a team, planted saplings at the brick-kiln of Mian Farhan on Samundri Road on Thursday. He said the task of planting minimum 50 saplings had been assigned to each brick-kiln in the district.
A wide-range spring plantation drive had been started across the province to materialise the dream of ‘Green Punjab', he said.
The official said 'Plant for Pakistan Day’ was the day of reaffirming the commitment for elimination of environmental pollution to provide a neat and clean atmosphere to coming generations. He also appreciated the Ittehad bricks, Mian bricks, Malik Iftikhar bricks, Chaudhry Rehmant bricks which had planted hundreds of saplings.
