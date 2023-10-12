Open Menu

EPI Program To Protect Children From 12 Diseases To Start From Oct 16

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for the Expanded Programme on Immunization for vaccinating children up to 2 years of age against 12 diseases

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for the Expanded Programme on Immunization for vaccinating children up to 2 years of age against 12 diseases.

Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Syed Tanveer Hussain, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr Ejaz Rasool, and other concerned officers were present. The Deputy Commissioner said that vaccination should be done as per schedule to protect children from diseases.

He said that the coverage area of vaccination programs should be increased, and the concerned officers and staff should perform their duties efficiently.

Focal Person EPI Mohammad Shahid informed me about the vaccination program to protect children from birth to two years of age from 12 diseases. He said that the EPI campaign will start on October 16. It was informed that the evening shifts will be started at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Women's Jubilee Hospital, and dispensaries in the city for vaccination of children.

