EPT restrains CDA from solid waste dumping at sector I-11/4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) has restrained the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from dumping solid waste near human population in sector I-11/4 causing serious air pollution and health risks for the local masses.

A concerned citizen and area resident had filed a complaint with the tribunal reporting a serious violation committed by the civic agency by establishing a dumping site at an undesignated place close to the human population, next to a cash and carry and fruits and vegetable market as well.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Adil Anwar on the report of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) restrained the CDA from solid waste dumping at sector I-11/4 which was an imminent threat to the healthy life of the citizens and a big environmental hazard in the area, Registrar EPT Bakhtawar Irshad told APP while sharing the details of direction came after the report of the Pak-EPA.

Deputy Director Legal and Enforcement Pak-EPA Aamir Abbas Khan has submitted the site inspection report in the light of court's previous order on July 6, where the complainant had filed an application for issuance of a restraining order.

However, the tribunal keeping in view of the application, the civic body was directed to stop dumping solid waste on the site till next order of the court.

The Director Sanitation, CDA was also directed to appear before the court in person on the next date of hearing on September 21, 2023.

According to the EPA report observations, the CDA's sanitation department was utilizing a vacant plot owned by CDA as a waste dumping site in I-11/4, Islamabad for the past two years.

As informed by the sanitation staff available at site, daily waste generated from Islamabad (from different areas) was collected and deposited at this specified location before being transferred to another site situated in Lossar, Chakbeli Road, Rawat, District Rawalpindi.

Upon investigation, CDA officials informed that on daily basis nearly 100 waste-laden trucks arrive at I-11/4 to unload their contents. Each truck carries approximately 27-30 tons of waste. However, only 25-30 trucks depart for the Lossar site on a daily basis, the report said.

It added that during the visit, it was observed that trucks arrive and depart without a proper timing schedule and the site lacks a boundary wall, and polythene bags and other lightweight waste were observed floating in the air and outside the vicinity of the dumping site.

The stench was unbearable and could be detected from a considerable distance, whereas the proximity of the dumping site to METRO (cash and carry) and Sabzi Mandi compounds raised concerns, as these locations experience high levels of human activity and also provided food items that were directly impacted by the pollution caused by the waste.

Moreover, the recent rainfall in Islamabad coupled with the hot weather had exacerbated the situation.

"Flies were observed in large numbers, posing a significant risk of spreading diseases such as diarrhea. The smell and pollution are causing disturbances for the nearby residential areas. The approximate area of the plot or land being used as the dumping site is 27 Kanals. Overall, the situation appears to be out of control and worse that one can imagine. Urgent and substantial measures are required to protect the environment and uphold the fundamental rights of the residents," the report said.

When contacted the CDA Sanitation official who on anonymity told APP that as per the Islamabad High Court order the makeshift dumping site at I-12 sector was closed and it was also directed that no dumping in the residential area would be allowed in the future.

The CDA, he said hired a Lahore-based consultant for urban waste management and a permanent landfill site.

In the light of the consultant's recommendation, a site was earmarked for a proper landfill site near Losar, Chakbeli Rawalpindi which would be mutually shared by Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC).

He said there were no such directions to halt but rather the tribunal chair verbally directed to reappear in the next hearing to be held on September 21 with a proper report on the issue.

He said the I-11/4 site was selected due to operational problems as shifting of mass-scale garbage from the source to the Losar site was not possible.

Therefore, he said a stopover site was selected to first collect the garbage through small vehicles and then shift to the Losar site through heavy duty 10-wheelers.

