Establishment of Kalash Valleys Development Authority will bring development: Wazirdaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada met a delegation of judges from Kalash (Chitral) in his office on Saturday and said that establishment of Kalash Valleys Development Authority would bring development to the entire region while the authority was formulating a policy to preserve the Kalash culture.

The Kalash Marriage Act was also discussed in detail in the meeting, on which the judges expressed their happiness and satisfaction.

Wazirzada said that funds have been allocated for the construction of places of worship of Kalash community.

He said that Kalash culture is a historical and unique culture, the government is taking serious steps to preserve it.

He said that equal funds have been given for construction of places of worship in three valleys of Kalash, places of worship including Mosques and madrassas adding funds have also been given for solarization of Mosques while land has been purchased for cemetery of Kalash community. He said that they were also buying land for the graveyard of the Muslim community.

Talking to the delegation, Wazirzada said that new irrigation channels are being constructed in Kalash, which is populating more areas and will help the people financially and the provincial government has already released Rs 80 million for the construction of irrigation channels.

He further said that the monthly stipend compensation for judges of Kalash community has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded the provincial government to formulate an inheritance law for Kalash, to which the Special Assistant said that after the Kalash Marriage Act, work would also be started on formulating the Kalash Inheritance Act.

The delegation extended special thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for representing the Kalash community in the Provincial Assembly.

The delegation included Qazi Bahram Shah, Qazi Sher Muhammad, Qazi Lali Gul, Qazi Mirqani, former minority chairman Sherzada Khan and others.