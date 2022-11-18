UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Envoy Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his visit to the mausoleum.

He laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha for him.

In his comments in the visitor's notebook, he said "It is a great honour for me to visit mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for paying my respects to him. Ethiopia shares Quaid-e-Azam's vision for peaceful, prosper and inclusive Pakistan.

Salute to him for creating a wonderful resilient nation."

