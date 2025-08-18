Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue Held At COMSTECH Secretariat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on Monday organized the “Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue: Lessons from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy” at the COMSTECH Auditorium
The programme began with recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthems of both countries and a special video presentation on Ethiopia’s flagship “Green Legacy” initiative.
Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, OIC-COMSTECH, highlighted the importance of green diplomacy and collective action in tackling global challenges such as climate change, deforestation, and environmental degradation. Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula underlined Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements through the Green Legacy campaign, which has set an international benchmark for combating climate change through mass tree plantation and sustainable practices.
The event was graced by Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, who attended as Chief Guest. In his address, he said climate change is an urgent reality for Pakistan.
Despite contributing less than one percent to global emissions, Pakistan is among the most climate-affected countries, facing floods, glacial melt, and droughts.
He praised Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative as a global model of reforestation and sustainability, noting that both nations face common challenges but can find solutions through South-South cooperation. He underlined Pakistan’s active role in global climate diplomacy, including championing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 and advancing climate finance at COP29.
Gilani called for practical collaboration through joint task forces, parliamentary exchanges, and research partnerships, while inviting Ethiopia’s parliamentary leadership to the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference. He concluded: “Together, we can build a greener, safer, and sustainable future.”
Other distinguished speakers, including heads of delegations and guest dignitaries, emphasized the urgency of regional and global cooperation for sustainable development and climate action.
As part of the proceedings, Green Legacy Awards were presented, followed by a symbolic tree plantation ceremony and a group photograph, reflecting the shared commitment of Pakistan and Ethiopia towards a greener future.
A thought-provoking panel discussion on Green Legacy Initiatives brought together experts and policymakers who shared innovative strategies, policy frameworks, and community engagement models to promote long-term environmental sustainability.
