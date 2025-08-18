SAVW Announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ Winners
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 06:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has announced the winners of its "Environmental Heroes" competition, which aims to raise environmental awareness among young people. The goal is to inspire kids to adopt responsible practices and behaviours that show care for nature.
This competition invites children aged 7 to 12 to get creative by sharing their ideas on the importance of volunteering for the environment. They achieved this by creating short videos, no longer than 60 seconds, that showcased their talents through acting, storytelling, drawing, or shooting everyday scenes that conveyed an important message.
Many children and young people participated, presenting a diverse range of creative works and initiatives that reflect their passion for environmental issues.
After judging the entries based on creativity, clarity of the message, social impact, and overall quality, the winners were announced. Moza and Maria Ahmed Ali Al Kindi took first place, Issa Abdullah Al Mazmi came in second, and Dhyan Jithin Rajan secured the third spot.
Suad Al Shamsi, the Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, recently highlighted the "Environmental Heroes" competition as part of their mission to involve younger generations in important community issues, especially in protecting the environment and conserving natural resources.
She believes that teaching these values to kids and teens is essential in building a society that is aware and ready to tackle environmental challenges with responsibility and commitment.
Al Shamsi praised the enthusiastic participation of young people, noting that it reflects a growing awareness of the importance of caring for the environment. She expressed appreciation for all the children who took part, highlighting their creative ideas and initiatives. She also mentioned that the award plans to continue creating similar opportunities in the future, encouraging young people to engage in community service and develop a spirit of volunteering.
The competition was launched last June and invited participants from the UAE to submit high-quality videos suitable for sharing on social media. These videos needed to clearly convey an environmental message and be creatively made while respecting copyright laws. The judges evaluated the entries based on how clear the environmental message was, the creativity of the presentation, the appeal on digital platforms, and the quality of both sound and visuals.
Recent Stories
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration
CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..
CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26
Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab
DPO holds open court
PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu
PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines
DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk
From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series
UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners6 minutes ago
-
Five Palestinians die in Gaza Strip due to malnutrition within 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 202551 minutes ago
-
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Finance Pioneers progra ..1 hour ago
-
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary1 hour ago
-
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE1 hour ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure2 hours ago
-
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% YoY growth2 hours ago
-
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour3 hours ago
-
China's five autonomous regions see robust economic growth3 hours ago
-
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak3 hours ago