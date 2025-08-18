Open Menu

SAVW Announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ Winners

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 06:15 PM

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has announced the winners of its "Environmental Heroes" competition, which aims to raise environmental awareness among young people. The goal is to inspire kids to adopt responsible practices and behaviours that show care for nature.

This competition invites children aged 7 to 12 to get creative by sharing their ideas on the importance of volunteering for the environment. They achieved this by creating short videos, no longer than 60 seconds, that showcased their talents through acting, storytelling, drawing, or shooting everyday scenes that conveyed an important message.

Many children and young people participated, presenting a diverse range of creative works and initiatives that reflect their passion for environmental issues.

After judging the entries based on creativity, clarity of the message, social impact, and overall quality, the winners were announced. Moza and Maria Ahmed Ali Al Kindi took first place, Issa Abdullah Al Mazmi came in second, and Dhyan Jithin Rajan secured the third spot.

Suad Al Shamsi, the Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, recently highlighted the "Environmental Heroes" competition as part of their mission to involve younger generations in important community issues, especially in protecting the environment and conserving natural resources.

She believes that teaching these values to kids and teens is essential in building a society that is aware and ready to tackle environmental challenges with responsibility and commitment.

Al Shamsi praised the enthusiastic participation of young people, noting that it reflects a growing awareness of the importance of caring for the environment. She expressed appreciation for all the children who took part, highlighting their creative ideas and initiatives. She also mentioned that the award plans to continue creating similar opportunities in the future, encouraging young people to engage in community service and develop a spirit of volunteering.

The competition was launched last June and invited participants from the UAE to submit high-quality videos suitable for sharing on social media. These videos needed to clearly convey an environmental message and be creatively made while respecting copyright laws. The judges evaluated the entries based on how clear the environmental message was, the creativity of the presentation, the appeal on digital platforms, and the quality of both sound and visuals.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Sharjah Young June All From

Recent Stories

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

6 minutes ago
 Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independ ..

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration

48 seconds ago
 CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareho ..

CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders

50 seconds ago
 Minister of State for National Health Services, Re ..

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..

52 seconds ago
 CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by Jul ..

CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26

54 seconds ago
 Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across P ..

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

11 minutes ago
DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

11 minutes ago
 PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian C ..

PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu

11 minutes ago
 PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

11 minutes ago
 DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood ..

DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk

11 minutes ago
 From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

45 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East