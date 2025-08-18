LHC Orders Release Of Five Held In Illegal Detention By Landlord
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:26 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of five people who had been held in illegal confinement by a local landlord in Faisalabad
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of five people who had been held in illegal confinement by a local landlord in Faisalabad.
Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Rehmat Ali, a resident of Faisalabad. The petitioner alleged that landlord Saeed Anwar, of village Chak 66 J.B. Handra Kalan, had unlawfully detained his brother Jafar and other family members, including children, at his farmhouse.
Earlier, a court-appointed bailiff produced all the detainees before the court after recovering them from the landlord's premises with the assistance of Airport Police.
The bailiff further reported that the victim, Jafar, stated the landlord had not only confined him and his family but had also taken unlawful possession of his two buffaloes.
Subsequently, the court ordered the release of the individuals and allowed them to return home, while directing the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for legal proceedings regarding the buffaloes.
Recent Stories
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord
PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration
CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..
CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26
Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab
DPO holds open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review P ..35 seconds ago
-
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord36 seconds ago
-
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims39 seconds ago
-
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi41 seconds ago
-
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration7 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad ..7 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab17 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu17 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines17 minutes ago
-
DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk17 minutes ago
-
Swimming, boating banned in DI Khan under Section-144 amid monsoon flood risk47 minutes ago