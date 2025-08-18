Open Menu

LHC Orders Release Of Five Held In Illegal Detention By Landlord

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:26 PM

LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of five people who had been held in illegal confinement by a local landlord in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of five people who had been held in illegal confinement by a local landlord in Faisalabad.

Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Rehmat Ali, a resident of Faisalabad. The petitioner alleged that landlord Saeed Anwar, of village Chak 66 J.B. Handra Kalan, had unlawfully detained his brother Jafar and other family members, including children, at his farmhouse.

Earlier, a court-appointed bailiff produced all the detainees before the court after recovering them from the landlord's premises with the assistance of Airport Police.

The bailiff further reported that the victim, Jafar, stated the landlord had not only confined him and his family but had also taken unlawful possession of his two buffaloes.

Subsequently, the court ordered the release of the individuals and allowed them to return home, while directing the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for legal proceedings regarding the buffaloes.

