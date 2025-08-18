Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent In Independence Day Celebration
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebration was held at SRSO-managed EMO Government High School Khahi, District Kashmore- Kandhkot, with great fervor and enthusiasm on Monday.
The event was attended by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, as well as other participants, who actively took part in the festivities.
The SRSO Project Director, while addressing the gathering at EMO Schools, highlighted the significance of Independence Day and the sacrifices made by the nation's forefathers. He stressed the importance of national unity, tolerance, and education in building a prosperous Pakistan.
The event featured a range of activities, including patriotic songs and performances by girl students, which underscored the importance of Independence Day.
Students delivered impressive speeches in Sindhi, English, and urdu, focusing on the significance of August 14, the role of national heroes, and Pakistan's history.
A quiz competition was also conducted, testing the students' knowledge about Pakistan's history and independence. The event culminated in a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of Pakistan's independence. Awards and shields were distributed among the students for their outstanding performances.
The celebration served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by national heroes and highlighted the students' talents, patriotism, and enthusiasm.
