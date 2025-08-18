Open Menu

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent In Independence Day Celebration

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration

The Independence Day celebration was held at SRSO-managed EMO Government High School Khahi, District Kashmore- Kandhkot, with great fervor and enthusiasm on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebration was held at SRSO-managed EMO Government High School Khahi, District Kashmore- Kandhkot, with great fervor and enthusiasm on Monday.

The event was attended by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, as well as other participants, who actively took part in the festivities.

The SRSO Project Director, while addressing the gathering at EMO Schools, highlighted the significance of Independence Day and the sacrifices made by the nation's forefathers. He stressed the importance of national unity, tolerance, and education in building a prosperous Pakistan.

The event featured a range of activities, including patriotic songs and performances by girl students, which underscored the importance of Independence Day.

Students delivered impressive speeches in Sindhi, English, and urdu, focusing on the significance of August 14, the role of national heroes, and Pakistan's history.

A quiz competition was also conducted, testing the students' knowledge about Pakistan's history and independence. The event culminated in a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of Pakistan's independence. Awards and shields were distributed among the students for their outstanding performances.

The celebration served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by national heroes and highlighted the students' talents, patriotism, and enthusiasm.

Recent Stories

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

7 minutes ago
 Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independ ..

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration

2 minutes ago
 CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareho ..

CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for National Health Services, Re ..

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..

2 minutes ago
 CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by Jul ..

CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26

2 minutes ago
 Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across P ..

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

12 minutes ago
DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian C ..

PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu

12 minutes ago
 PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

12 minutes ago
 DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood ..

DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk

12 minutes ago
 From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

46 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan