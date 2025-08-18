PRA Collects Rs 20.073b In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has posted outstanding results in the very first month of current financial year 2025-26 by collecting a total of Rs. 20.073 billion
A PRA spokesperson confirmed to media here Monday that this marks a 46 percent increase compared to the corresponding month of the last FY.
She elaborated that the Authority had collected Rs. 19.
5 billion in sales tax, while an additional Rs. 506 million was generated under Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess.
The spokesperson highlighted that no change in tax rates was made during this period. Instead, the impressive growth is attributed to PRA’s strategy of expanding the tax net and conducting awareness workshops for taxpayers and stakeholders. With these measures, the Authority is confident of surpassing its annual revenue target this year.
