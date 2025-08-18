Senate session commences

The Senate session commenced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, as part of the ongoing session of the Upper House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Senate session commenced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, as part of the ongoing session of the Upper House.

The House was set to take up a range of agenda items, including the introduction of bills, consideration of legislative business as reported, withdrawal of certain bills, and the presentation of motions.