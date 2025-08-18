Open Menu

Senate Session Commences

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:29 PM

Senate session commences

The Senate session commenced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, as part of the ongoing session of the Upper House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Senate session commenced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, as part of the ongoing session of the Upper House.

The House was set to take up a range of agenda items, including the introduction of bills, consideration of legislative business as reported, withdrawal of certain bills, and the presentation of motions.

Recent Stories

Senate session commences

Senate session commences

38 seconds ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..

4 minutes ago
 LHC orders release of five held in illegal detenti ..

LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord

4 minutes ago
 PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July

PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July

4 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident ..

Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims

4 minutes ago
 Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says ..

Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi

4 minutes ago
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flo ..

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flood, landslide alert

59 seconds ago
 SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

15 minutes ago
 Major terrorist plot on Independence Day celebrati ..

Major terrorist plot on Independence Day celebrations foils; university professo ..

1 minute ago
 Gilani calls for collective action against climate ..

Gilani calls for collective action against climate change threats

1 minute ago
 Mianwali's Namal Lake in danger of depletion due t ..

Mianwali's Namal Lake in danger of depletion due to ecological degradation, ille ..

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue held at COMSTEC ..

Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue held at COMSTECH secretariat

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan