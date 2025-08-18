Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Monday to inquire after the health of patients injured in the recent Lodhran train accident. During the visit, he conveyed a special message of sympathy and support from former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the victims.

The minister met with the injured, presented them with bouquets, and offered special prayers for their swift recovery. He was accompanied by Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lawyers Forum Bilal Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has once again demonstrated his commitment to public service, adding that no effort should be spared in ensuring the best medical care for the victims.

He directed hospital doctors and administration to remain fully attentive and ensure that no negligence occurs in the treatment process.

Bilal Malik echoed these sentiments, stating that public service remains the core principle of PML-N leadership. "This visit is a practical reflection of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s vision," he said. "The Pakistan Muslim League (N) continues to prove that service to the people is our identity."