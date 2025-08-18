HMC Dispatches Emergency Relief Team To Flood-hit Areas Of Buner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:29 PM
The administration of MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has dispatched a special emergency relief team to assist people affected by the recent floods in Buner district
According to an HMC spokesperson, the team comprises specialist doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other medical staff, and is being supervised by Medical Director Dr Shah Sawar, Hospital Director Dr Sher Zaman, Dean Khyber Girls Medical College Dr Shehzad Akbar, Clinical Coordinator Dr Muhammad Shah, and Dr Nazif Wazir of the Insaf Doctors Forum.
The team has been equipped with essential medicines, food supplies, two ambulances, a Mercedes Panther vehicle, and drivers. The convoy departed from Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar on Monday for the flood-affected areas of Buner.
The hospital administration stated that the ambulances and Mercedes Panther would remain on 24/7 emergency duty in the affected region to ensure timely medical assistance, patient transportation, and uninterrupted supply of medicines and food.
In addition, the team will establish relief camps to provide medicines, food items, clean drinking water, and basic healthcare services to the flood-stricken population. The HMC administration reaffirmed its commitment to standing by the people of Buner in this difficult time, emphasizing that the initiative reflects the institution’s spirit of humanitarian service.
