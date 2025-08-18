Gilani calls for collective action against climate change threats

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that climate change is a pressing reality, and although Pakistan contributes less than one percent to global emissions, it remains among the most vulnerable countries, facing floods, melting glaciers, and droughts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that climate change is a pressing reality, and although Pakistan contributes less than one percent to global emissions, it remains among the most vulnerable countries, facing floods, melting glaciers, and droughts.

He was speaking at the Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue: Lessons from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy, held at the COMSTECH Auditorium. The event was organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy.

Gilani praised Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative as a successful global model of reforestation and sustainability.

He said both Pakistan and Ethiopia share similar challenges and can work together through South-South cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in climate diplomacy, he recalled its leadership in pushing for the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 and advancing climate finance discussions at COP29.

He suggested practical cooperation through joint task forces, parliamentary exchanges, and research partnerships, while also inviting Ethiopia’s parliamentary leadership to the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad next year.

The Senate Chairman said parliament has already passed important laws like the Pakistan Climate Change Act and the National Energy Efficiency Act.

He urged parliamentary committees to closely monitor climate finance, adaptation projects, and carbon markets to ensure implementation.

He also linked Pakistan’s Green Pakistan Programme, Living Indus Initiative, and Indus Delta Blue Carbon Project with Ethiopia’s Green Legacy campaign.

“If climate change is our biggest challenge, then South-South cooperation is our strongest tool,” he said, stressing that both countries face limited climate finance, exposure to extreme weather, and climate-reliant economies. Gilani added that progress required coordinated efforts at government, parliamentary, and institutional levels, with stronger linkages between academia and research bodies.

In his welcome remarks, COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary stressed the importance of green diplomacy and joint action against environmental challenges. Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula highlighted Ethiopia’s achievements through its Green Legacy campaign, which has become a global benchmark for mass tree plantation and sustainable practices.

During the event, Green Legacy Awards were presented, followed by a symbolic tree plantation and a group photo. A panel discussion brought together experts and policymakers who shared strategies for long-term environmental sustainability.

The session concluded with a Q&A and networking lunch, where participants reaffirmed their commitment to closer Pakistan–Ethiopia cooperation in climate resilience, ecological restoration, and sustainable development.