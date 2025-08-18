Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review Pak-UK ties

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer and both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer and both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
During the meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic, climate, and people-to-people domains.
They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The DPM /FM highlighted Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms, and shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional developments, including peace and stability in South Asia.
He underscored the importance of the just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.
The two leaders appreciated the positive trajectory of Pakistan–UK ties and expressed satisfaction with on-going collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
They also underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements to build on existing momentum and to explore new avenues for strategic cooperation.
