Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec Review Pak-UK Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review Pak-UK ties

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer and both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer and both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

During the meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic, climate, and people-to-people domains.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM /FM highlighted Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms, and shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional developments, including peace and stability in South Asia.

He underscored the importance of the just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The two leaders appreciated the positive trajectory of Pakistan–UK ties and expressed satisfaction with on-going collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

They also underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements to build on existing momentum and to explore new avenues for strategic cooperation.

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC orders release of five held in illegal detenti ..

LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord

2 minutes ago
 PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July

PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July

2 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident ..

Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims

2 minutes ago
 Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says ..

Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi

2 minutes ago
 SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

13 minutes ago
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independ ..

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration

8 minutes ago
 CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareho ..

CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders

8 minutes ago
 Minister of State for National Health Services, Re ..

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..

8 minutes ago
 CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by Jul ..

CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26

8 minutes ago
 Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across P ..

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

18 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan