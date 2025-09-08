Evacuation operation underway, says DO Rescue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The evacuation process ,initiated on Sunday,was in in full swing,particularly in Basti Karamwali and Basti Durappur, both adjacent to Khan Bella town.

District Officer Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian informed APP on Monday that dozens of flood victims had been shifted to safer locations after being rescued from severely inundated areas.

He reported that around 143 individuals had been moved to shelter homes,while a total of 2,343 people were rescued during the last 24 hours.So far, 10,810 residents have been evacuated from across Multan and relocated to safer places.

Dr.Hussaib added that rescuers were making every effort to protect lives and properties of people affected by the flash flood.