Open Menu

Ex, Deputy Attorney General Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On His Promotion To Rank Of Field Marshal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to rank of Field Marshal

Former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Wedenesday congratulated Army Chief Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the highest military rank of Field Marshal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Wedenesday congratulated Army Chief Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the highest military rank of Field Marshal.

He said that the vision, prudence and national spirit with which Field Marshal Asim Munir led Pakistan is worthy of being written in golden letters in history.

In his statement issued here, former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate, lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan said that the position of Field Marshal is not just a military rank but it is a symbol of ideology, sacrifice and unparalleled leadership.

He praised the services of Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar, and also welcomed the extension of the Air Chief’s tenure and the awarding of high government awards to martyrs and ghazis.

Aminuddin Bazai Advocate, said that the government's decision to appoint Syed Asim Munir as Field Marshal is commendable saying that Syed Asim Munir gave a crushing response to the enemy through the Banyan ul-Marsoos operation, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir has a vibrant military leadership.

He said that under the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army won an important battle, the world recognizes the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army adding that the Pakistan Army has won a decisive victory by giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

The nation is proud of the capabilities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, he said.

Recent Stories

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue he ..

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing

2 minutes ago
 EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradica ..

EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asi ..

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..

2 minutes ago
 ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discus ..

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its l ..

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

2 minutes ago
 Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

20 minutes ago
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

20 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

20 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

11 minutes ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

11 minutes ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

11 minutes ago
 Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan