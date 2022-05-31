UrduPoint.com

Executive Board Meeting Of CoL MBA/MPA Held At Mauritius

Published May 31, 2022

Executive board meeting of CoL MBA/MPA held at Mauritius

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Governing Executive board meeting of the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) Executive MBA / MPA programs was held yesterday at the National Open University of Mauritius.

The heads and representatives of 10 institutions including Pakistan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Guinea, Sri Lanka and other countries participated in the meeting.

While representing Pakistan, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the current government has laid special focus on education and AIOU is playing a vital role in the national policy regarding the literacy rate in Pakistan.

He said, "We are grateful to Commonwealth for helping AIOU to run CoL MBA / MPA programs very successfully for many years.

He said Allama Iqbal Open University is the first university in South Asia whose entire system is digitized.

Before the meeting, the Academic Board reviewed the 10 courses of the CoL MBA / MPA programs and made recommendations.

Executive Governing Board endorsed these recommendations and said that the Academic Board will review the additional eight courses of the MBA program to complete the review process.

An interesting observation of open universities came out that the number of admissions has increased during Covid 19.

President CoL, Professor Asha Kanwar congratulated Allama Iqbal Open University on running MBA / MPA programs successfully and admired that AIOU has maintained quality and transparency in the Commonwealth of Learning MBA / MPA program.

