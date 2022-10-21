UrduPoint.com

Exiting FATF Grey List A Global Recognition Of Pakistan's Anti-terror Efforts, Sacrifices: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Exiting FATF grey list a global recognition of Pakistan's anti-terror efforts, sacrifices: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while expressing gratitude over Pakistan's removal from the FATF grey list, said the decision was the vindication of the country's determined and sustained efforts, and sacrifices against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while expressing gratitude over Pakistan's removal from the FATF grey list, said the decision was the vindication of the country's determined and sustained efforts, and sacrifices against terrorism.

The prime minister, in a statement issued after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced Pakistan's removal from its grey list, congratulated the nation over the revival of the country's credibility and dignity internationally.

"Thanks to Allah Almighty as Pakistan got the delieverance from the FATF grey list. I bow before the Allah Almighty over the honor earned by Pakistan," he said.

Calling it a recognition of Pakistan's huge sacrifices against terrorism, the prime minister also thanked the FATF countries who accepted Pakistan's viewpoint on the platform of the terror-financing watchdog.

He also congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign ministry, armed forces, the Director General of Military Operations, and all relevant ministries and departments.

He also thanked Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for playing a key role in the process.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the coalition parties and their leadership for extending their support to help Pakistan exit the FATF grey list.

"Alhamdulillah, we once again succeeded to get Pakistan off the FATF grey list just like Nawaz Sharif had achieved in the past. Even while being in opposition, we also extended all-out cooperation, despite facing the allegations of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance)," he commented.

"We always gave priority to the national and state interests, and that is why Allah Almighty blessed Pakistan with the success," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

He said the removal from the FATF grey list would cast positive impacts on Pakistan's economy, diplomacy, and politics.

"More glad tidings are in the offing for the country and the nation in the time to come," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Financial Action Task Force All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Italian President Instructs Meloni to Form Governm ..

Italian President Instructs Meloni to Form Government

18 minutes ago
 Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic ..

Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic Against Possible Escalation i ..

20 minutes ago
 US Air Force Confirms B-1 Bombers Deployed to Guam ..

US Air Force Confirms B-1 Bombers Deployed to Guam, Says Not Tied to Any Country ..

20 minutes ago
 Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to f ..

Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to flood victims in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Ch ..

Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Chance to Connect - Pentagon

20 minutes ago
 French Unionists Call Two More Days of Strikes to ..

French Unionists Call Two More Days of Strikes to Push for Wage Hike

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.